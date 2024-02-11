The 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl is a rematch of the 2020 championship game, when Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after a 31-20 Kansas City victory. Mahomes threw for 286 yards, rushed for 29 and accounted for three touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. Can Super Bowl props bettors expect more of the same from the two-time champion in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday? The over/under for Mahomes passing yards in the Chiefs vs. 49ers props odds is 260.5 in the latest Super Bowl player props, while his rushing yards over/under is 26.5. The two-time league and Super Bowl MVP is favored to go over 1.5 touchdown passes (-160) and under 0.5 interceptions (-120).

Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. Super Bowl Sunday offers hundreds of NFL props, and bettors can find value on NFL player props if they take time to analyze the matchups. Before you lock in any Super Bowl 58 prop picks on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 70-51 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $764 for $100 bettors. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available 2024 Super Bowl prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is all over for his Super Bowl 58 props is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to go under 261.5 passing/rushing yards. The Chiefs haven't allowed more than 259 passing yards in a game this season. They allowed 176.5 during the regular season, fourth-fewest in the league. They also have 61 sacks in 20 games, so Purdy will face some pressure.

On the other hand, Kansas City is susceptible to the run. The Chiefs yielded 113 rushing yards per game in the regular season, ranking 18th in the league. They allowed 182 to Buffalo in the Divisional Round. That's why PropStarz expects the 49ers to lean on the run with Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards. The expert told SportsLine that as long as the Niners can run the ball, "they'll limit Purdy's drop-backs, and as a result he'll stay under this total." You can see all of PropStarz's Super Bowl 58 prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Super Bowl prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in his confident NFL prop picks for Super Bowl 58. They include a wide receiver he is fading, as the expert expects the star to have a rough night and fall short of his receiving total. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Super Bowl 2024 prop bets you can make on Super Bowl Sunday, and which receiver do you need to fade? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Super Bowl 58 prop bets, all from the expert on a 70-51 run on NFL prop plays, and find out.