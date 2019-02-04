Super Bowl gambler reportedly turns $250 into $100K after making wild bet on total points Rams would score

Although a lot of people picked the Rams to lose in Super Bowl LIII, no one really predicted that their offense would completely crash and burn against the Patriots. Actually, I take that back, there was at least one person who saw it coming, and he's now $100,000 richer.

A gambler in Nevada bet $250 that the Rams would score exactly three points in the Super Bowl and he got 400-to-1 odds when he made the bet, which is why the payoff was so huge. South Point sportsbook supervisor Tim Fitzgerald told VSiNLive that the miraculous bet was made at his casino.

Per Timmy Fitz at the South Point: one bettor put $250 on the Rams to score exactly 3 points at 400/1. @VSiNLive. How's that for a cool $100K? — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 4, 2019

This bettor must have gotten his hands on Bill Belichick's defensive game plan because this is a wild bet to make, especially for the Super Bowl. For one, going into Super Bowl LIII, the lowest score ever by any team in the Super Bowl was three points, which means the Rams would have to tie the record for fewest points ever for this bet to pay off.

The second part of this is that the Rams finished the 2018 season as the NFL's second-highest scoring team with an average of 32.9 points per game. Not to mention, the Rams had only been held to under 10 points a total of two times in Sean McVay's 35 games as coach, including the playoffs.

On the flip side, if you can get 400-to-1 odds on anything that has even a remote chance of cashing, you should probably take it, and this guy did.

Of course, like most bets, there was some serious drama with this one and that's because the Rams drove straight down the field in the final minute of the fourth quarter to set up a 48-yard field goal attempt for Greg Zuerlein. If the kick goes in, our bettor loses $250. If the kick misses, our bettor wins $100,000. With eight seconds left, Zuerlein's kick sailed wide left to seal the Rams' 13-3 loss and our bettor went home a winner.

Of course, not everyone was happy with Zuerlein's missed kick.

I hate Greg Zuerlein all you had to do was make a 48 yard field goal & I would’ve pocket $1200 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Damone🧟‍♂️ (@PrimeTimeSpoon1) February 4, 2019

Greg Zuerlein cost me a total of $100 between two bets I had last night — Mitchell Fete (@Mr_Meeetch) February 4, 2019

