Taylor Lewan on taunting Josh Norman: Disrespectful? Yes, but 'wolves don't care about the opinions of sheep'

The NFL has fined Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan $10,000 for his post-game run in with Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, reports Paul Kuharsky, who covers the team.

Players are fined every week, but this is different, because unlike a late hit or a facemask penalty, Lewan was lighter in the wallet this week for taunting Norman after the Titans' 25-16 win last Saturday.

Things got HEATED between Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan postgame. pic.twitter.com/HXCE6zRSzj — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 23, 2018

At issue: Lewan felt Norman was trying to injure Titans running back Derrick Henry late in the game.

"I'm not worried about Josh Norman," Lewan said at the time. "I mean, I don't know who that is. I was pissed. He was trying to hurt Derrick. That's BS. That's not the way football's supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore."

On Friday, Lewan remained unapologetic, telling reporters (via USAToday.com), "Listen, the whole thing was, (Norman) pulled on Derrick leg. Derrick said he didn't think he was hurting him. I saw the play. I've never seen somebody tackle somebody on the ground and gator-roll like that or whip him around. And I went and said something to (Norman) on his sideline after the game."

Days earlier, Norman was asked about the incident.

"(I'll) put it like this: You come to your front porch and he's squatting on it. He's taking a big, fat dump on your porch. Maximum disrespect."

When Norman puts it like that, it does seem disrespectful, yes. And on this the two men can agree.

"Was it disrespectful? Yes," Lewin said. "Was it meant to be disrespectful? Yes. So, I mean, if he's got a problem with that, man, I ain't worried. Wolves don't care about the opinions of sheep."

Lewan was fined $26,739 earlier this month after confronting officials during the Jets-Titans game.