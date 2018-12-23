Taylor Lewan on Josh Norman scuffle: Norman 'was trying to hurt Derrick Henry'
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature celebration
Washington dropped a heartbreaking game on Saturday, falling to the Tennessee Titans 25-16 after their third-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, threw two late interceptions to blow what was a very winnable game. Late in the game, there were some words exchanged between Washington corner Josh Norman and Titans running back Derrick Henry, but things actually escalated further postgame, when Titans lineman Taylor Lewan confronted Norman.
Lewan reportedly yelled at Norman to, "Get the f*** out of my stadium,'" which led to Norman throwing his helmet at Lewan and then the following scuffle where Lewan mocked Norman's trademark bow-and-arrow celebration.
Asked about the incident after the game, Lewan noted that he felt Norman was trying to injure Henry on the Titans' late-game drive that led to the initial exchange of words between the two. "I'm not worried about Josh Norman," he said. "I mean, I don't know who that is. I was pissed. He was trying to hurt Derrick. That's BS. That's not the way football's supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore."
According to the Washington Post, it took Norman a bit of time after the game to fully digest the end of his team's playoff chances:
As Peterson, Johnson and others talked about plays that almost were made, star cornerback Josh Norman sat -- still dressed in his uniform, facing his locker, his head in his hands. He stayed that way from the moment the team came off the field until the room was closed to the media nearly an hour later.
Tennessee, meanwhile, kept its playoff hopes alive with the victory. Knowing they'll need Henry for the remainder of their run, perhaps it's no surprise that Lewan took exception to what he felt was some dirty play at his expense.
