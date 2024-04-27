The New England Patriots are facing a monumental fork in the road that will chart the course of the franchise's history for years to come. Sound dramatic? Well, it's the position that Robert Kraft has found himself in after an already seismic offseason headlined by the mutual parting of ways with Bill Belichick and the trading away of former first-round pick Mac Jones. Now, new head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf are tasked with rebuilding the organization back into a winner.

The key arrow they have in their quiver as they go through that process comes at the 2024 NFL Draft where they hold the No. 3 overall pick, who they have since used to bring aboard UNC quarterback Drake Maye. He will now be the face of the franchise under center, but the team has plenty of other needs that also need to be addressed throughout the three-day spectacle. They currently have two picks on Day 2. They also have five picks on Day 3.

It can't be overstated how important this draft is for New England, so you won't want to miss a second of the action as it unfolds over this three-day extravaganza. Here is every pick the Patriots currently own heading into Thursday.

Round Overall pick Player Grade 1 3 Drake Maye, QB (UNC) B ( Pete Prisco 2 37 (via Chargers) Ja'Lynn Polk, WR (Washington)

B- ( Chris Trapasso 3 68 Caeden Wallace, OL (Penn State) C- ( Trapasso 4 103



4 110 (via Chargers)



6 180



6 193 (via Jacksonville)



7 231 (via Chicago)





Patriots select Drake Maye at No.3

After weeks of speculation regarding who the Patriots would pick at No. 3 or if they'd even be at that selection altogether opting to trade down, Drake Maye is heading to Foxborough. New England took the UNC product with the No. 3 overall pick, marking the highest selection of Robert Kraft's ownership and the highest player taken by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. Maye arrives at Gillette Stadium with the hope that he can be the face (alongside new head coach Jerod Mayo) to bring the organization smoothly into the post-Bill Belichick era. Maye has the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, phenomenal arm talent, and sneaky mobility that has him oozing with potential worthy of the high selection. Now, he'll slot into a Patriots QB room that features Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, who should be able to provide the club with veteran experience so Maye can develop at his own pace without needing to start Week 1 if that's what's best.

Pete Prisco's grade: B. "He might need some time on the bench, but he has the talent to develop into a good starting quarterback in this league. He just needs to fine tune a few mechanical things. The Patriots had to get a quarterback."

Patriots select WR Ja'Lynn Polk at No. 37

On Thursday night, the Patriots identified their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. With their first pick of Day 2, they are giving him a brand new weapon. With the No. 37 overall pick, New England selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound pass catcher hauled in 69 balls for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll now slot in with a receiver room that is headlined by Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas and free agent signee K.J. Osborn. Within the Patriots offense, Polk should be looked at as a contested catch option. Polk also has familiarity with Patriots receivers coach Tyler Hughes, who worked at Washington last season as a quality control coach.

The Patriots originally had the No. 34 overall selection, but traded down to No. 37. As part of the deal, New England sent L.A. No. 137 and acquired No. 110.

Chris Trapasso's grade: B-. "Complete wideout without stellar athletic traits who tracks it awesomely. Flashes of YAC wiggle and power. Fun, versatile piece to add to the offense that needs it. A tick early for him though."

Patriots select IOL Caedan Wallace at No. 68

Coming into the NFL Draft, New England's biggest needs resided at quarterback, wide receiver and the offensive line. After addressing the first two with their top selections, the Patriots have now began beefing up the offensive line by taking Penn State's Caedan Wallace. The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder played at right tackle for the Nittany Lions, so it'll be interesting to see how the Patriots decide to use him and whether or not he -- or current right tackle Mike Onwenu -- make the switch over to left tackle. Wallace also has some versatility to possible kick into a guard spot.

Chris Trapasso's grade: C-. "Sizable framed OT with lumbering feet. Average-at-best athlete. Plays with good calmness and accuracy at second level and has quality power but overall athletic profile was severely threatened often in college. A concern for his NFL future. New England did need to add some OL depth. Worried about his upside."