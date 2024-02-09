Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen a surge of popularity with non-football fans due to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Although Kelce being distracted would be good for San Francisco in Super Bow 58, 49ers tight end George Kittle says no such thing is happening.

"While it might seem to all of us it could be a distraction, it might not be to him. I think Travis is a mature man, he knows how to handle his business, and I think he puts football over everything," Kittle said. "You can just tell. He is playing in the Super Bowl. He obviously knows how to handle anything going on off the field."

The Chiefs have had their ups and downs this season, but nevertheless, they're back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Since Swift started attending Chiefs games and fans began talking about her relationship with Kelce, his jersey became one of the top-five selling NFL jerseys. A lot of questions have arisen about whether Swift will be able to make it to the Super Bowl to support the Chiefs. So far, all we know is she has a concert in Japan on Jan. 10, but has enough time to make the trip to Las Vegas.

Plenty of celebrities attend the Super Bowl, but the fact that we are even discussing whether Swift will make it is a bit of a wild concept -- and one Kittle can't even begin to process.

"No, I can't grasp my head around it," Kittle said when asked if he could imagine himself being in Kelce's situation. "At some point in the offseason I'll probably have to grab a beer and talk to him about it."