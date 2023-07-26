Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is fully cleared to participate in training camp.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio told assembled media on Wednesday that Metchie is "ready to go" after a "little setback there in the spring" and that the team will "take it one day at a time." Metchie sat out his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with Leukemia last July.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie said last year, in a statement released by the Texans. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

The no. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Metchie had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Alabama before tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game. Now fully recovered, Metchie joins a wide receivers corps that includes Nico Collins, plus recent additions Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and Tank Dell.

Staying healthy is obviously the first priority, but next up will be developing a rapport with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and proving to the coaching staff that he is capable of affecting the game the same way he could during his career with the Crimson Tide.