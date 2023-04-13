Many 2023 NFL mock drafts have quarterbacks going with the top-two picks, but the Houston Texans may surprise us. The Texans currently have the No. 2 pick and could be using it for the defensive side of the ball.

According to Matt Miller of ESPN, Houston has Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at the top of its wish list with the NFL Draft only two weeks away. Anderson is a two-time unanimous All-American, two-time first-team All-SEC and two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, to name a few notes on his resume.

The Texans have liked how Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has looked and have a high chance of selecting him if he is still available when they get on the board. That is a big if, because the Carolina Panthers own the No. 1 pick after trading with the Chicago Bears.

Young is a definite possibility for Carolina, which would leave C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis as the top quarterbacks left. The Texans could use a solid QB, but according to ESPN the team is not sold on Stroud, Richardson or Levis. It will depend partly on how much the front office pushes for a quarterback and what the Panthers do ahead of them.