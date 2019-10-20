Texans' Will Fuller knocked out vs. Colts with hamstring injury, will not return

It wasn't an ideal start for the Houston Texans. They're facing the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, having lost four of their last five contests against their AFC South rival -- including the AFC Wild-Card game in January -- and are looking to change their fortunes to remain atop the division going into Week 8.

Injuries have been an issue for them as of late, though, and now they have another, with wide receiver Will Fuller heading to the locker room in the first quarter to be evaluated for a hamstring injury. The club is now enjoying the return of wideout Kenny Stills from a hamstring injury, only to now have concerns on if Fuller can return to one of their more important games they've played this season.

Fuller didn't return in the second quarter, and was officially ruled out in to start the second half.

The former first-round pick is a top weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson, and his absence could alter the Texans offensive gameplan going forward. In his stead, Watson will target the usual suspect in DeAndre Hopkins, Stills and other weapons like tight end Darren Fells to keep the passing game alive and well. The team is also having a look at safety Tashaun Gipson, who is questionable to return, as well as cornerback Jonathan Joseph -- the latter having suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

