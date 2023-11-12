Jimbo Fisher's six-season tenure at Texas A&M is officially over, and while he packs his stuff, there is one particular item fans are curious about: his "national championship" plaque.

No, Fisher did not win a national title with the Aggies. But back when he was hired, the school was so confident he would that they had already created a plaque for him. Fisher was told it was ready for him and he only needed to fill in the date.

"I hope to fill in a couple," he said at the time while accepting it.

Fisher, who registered a 45-25 record at Texas A&M, is reportedly owed a record $77 million buyout. But will he also keep the plaque as a goodbye present? It's too early to tell.

The Aggies improved to 6-4 on the season by beating Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday. They'll finish out the regular season with a home game against Abilene Christian (Nov. 18) and a road contest against LSU (Nov. 25).