Texas man gets hefty prison sentence for robbing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

A Texas man who was accused of robbing Chiefs backup quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in May has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Michael Blake Pinkerton was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after admitting in court that he was responsible for the robbery that took place on May 12.

At the time of the robbery, Mahomes and three friends had just attended a college baseball game, when Pinkerton approached them while they were exiting their vehicle at a residence in Tyler, Texas. At the time of the robbery, Pinkerton indicated that he had a handgun. The 34-year-old man ended up walking away with several unspecified items from Mahomes' group.

Police in Texas were able to track down Pinkerton within hours, and he eventually confessed to the crime. Pinkerton was charged with one count of aggravated robbery. At the time of the incident, Tyler police Sgt. Darrell Coslin made it clear that he didn't believe Mahomes had been targeted in the robbery.

"We believe this offense was a completely random act and the suspect had no idea who he was robbing," Coslin said, via ESPN.com. "He wasn't being targeted or anything."

The robbery took place just two weeks after the Chiefs made Mahomes the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Pinkerton has a criminal record in Texas that dates back to 2007, which is why authorities believe Mahomes wasn't targeted.