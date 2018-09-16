The Jaguars may have finally found the secret formula to beating Tom Brady
Brady isn't his usual Hall of Fame self when the thermometer creeps north of 90 degrees
Tom Brady entered Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a 197-55 career record in the regular season and a 27-10 postseason mark that includes five Super Bowl titles, 15 Pro Bowls and three league MVP awards. But for as unbeatable as Brady often appears, we may have stumbled upon his kryptonite: HEAT.
Fast-forward to Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville where it was 97 degrees at kickoff, and the heat index was 107. Not only is that the hottest game of Tom Brady 19-year career, it's the hottest game in Patriots history, beating the previous mark of 94 degrees when New England played in Arizona on Sept. 29, 1991.
It's also the hottest game in Jaguars' history.
Perhaps this is just coincidence but the Patriots trailed 21-3 heading into halftime.
Either way, no matter how hot it is, Brady remains on message:
