Thursday Night Football odds: Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0 on Arizona games

The San Francisco 49ers appear poised to break an eight-game losing streak to the Arizona Cardinals when the NFC West foes clash on Thursday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from University of Phoenix Stadium. San Francisco (7-0) is the NFC's lone undefeated team after its 51-13 thrashing of Carolina last Sunday, while Arizona (3-4-1) saw its three-game winning streak end in a 31-9 loss to New Orleans. Sportsbooks list San Francisco as a 10-point road favorite, up two from the opener, in the latest Cardinals vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points is 43. Before you make any 49ers vs. Cardinals picks or NFL predictions, see what Arizona expert Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini knows the 49ers are the talk of the league thanks to a fierce defense that ranks first in total yards (224.4) and second in points allowed (11.0). They've allowed a mere 23 points over their last four games. Rookie phenom Nick Bosa has seven sacks in seven games, tied for the second-most by a player starting his career.

San Francisco averages 29.6 points, third-most in the NFL. In last week's massacre of the Panthers, running back Tevin Coleman became the first player in franchise history to run for three touchdowns and catch a scoring pass in the same game. He's part of a powerful ground game that ranks second with 181.1 yards per contest. The 49ers could run wild against an Arizona team that ranks 25th in rushing defense.

But just because San Francisco is undefeated and thriving on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it will cover the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread on Thursday Night Football.

Cimini is well aware of the Cardinals' potent offense, led by exciting rookie Kyler Murray. The No. 1 overall pick has thrown two touchdown passes in three of his last four home starts and rushed for 279 yards this season. Ageless wideout Larry Fitzgerald usually burns the 49ers; all-time he has 2,036 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns versus San Francisco.

And despite their loss at New Orleans last week, the Cardinals have been a major surprise under daring rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury. They're 5-3 against the spread this season and have covered the past three meetings with San Francisco.

