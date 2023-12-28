The Cleveland Browns welcome the New York Jets to town for an AFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The game kicks off the NFL's Week 17 slate, and the Browns aim to continue a hot streak. Cleveland is 10-5 overall after a 36-22 road win over the Houston Texans in Week 16. The Browns are on a three-game winning streak and Cleveland is 7-1 at home this season. On the other side, New York is 6-9 overall, though the Jets are 2-1 in their last three contests.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Cleveland as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 34 in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, returning more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

White has a read on the pulse of the Browns. In fact, he is a blistering 47-31-5 (+1562) on his last 83 against-the-spread picks involving Cleveland.

Browns vs. Jets spread: Browns -7.5

Browns vs. Jets over/under: 34 points

Browns vs. Jets money line: Browns -363, Jets +288

NYJ: Jets are 5-9-1 against the spread this season

CLE: Browns are 9-5-1 against the spread this season

Browns vs. Jets live stream: Stream on Amazon

Why the Jets can cover

New York's defense is opportunistic this season. The Jets have created 22 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and New York should have chances to add to that total in Week 17. The Browns are dead-last in the NFL in ball security, throwing 20 interceptions and committing a league-high 32 turnovers. Cleveland has more interceptions (20) than passing touchdowns (19) this season, and the Browns are also completing only 56.8% of passes, ranking last in the league.

New York's defense is potent across the board, headlined by a top-five mark in total yards allowed (294.8 per game) and yards allowed per possession (23.8). The Jets are yielding only 1.62 points per defensive drive, a top-five mark in the NFL, and New York's passing defense is elite. That includes top-three marks in passing yards allowed (168.6 per game), passing touchdowns allowed (16), and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.0).

Why the Browns can cover

Led by Myles Garrett, Cleveland's defense is a wrecking crew this season. The Browns are allowing only 260.3 total yards per game, No. 1 in the NFL and the lowest mark in the league since 2009. Cleveland is also No. 1 in pass defense, yielding only 160.1 yards per game and 5.9 yards per attempt through the air. The Browns are holding opponents to the league's lowest pass completion rate (55.2%), and Cleveland has 16 interceptions in 15 games. The Browns also lead the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (28.7%) and fourth-down efficiency allowed (38.5%), with a top-10 mark in sacks (44).

Opponents are averaging only 20.7 points per game against the Browns this year, which drops to 13.1 points per game in games played in Cleveland. New York's offense has struggled mightily this season and must also deal with one of the game's best in Garrett. He is one of the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year honors and has 13 sacks and 16 tackles for loss already in 2023.

