The Atlanta Falcons will try to get back to .500 when they take on the Carolina Panthers in a key Week 10 NFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons (4-5), who come into Week 10 tied for first in the division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Panthers (2-7), who have lost two in a row and five of six, were beaten 42-21 at Cincinnati last Sunday. Atlanta has won the last two matchups with Carolina, including a 37-34 overtime victory on Oct. 30. The Falcons lead the all-time series 35-20.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a three-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Panthers vs. Falcons picks or bets, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt has gone 19-5 on his last 24 picks involving the Falcons, returning $1,362. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Falcons vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Panthers:

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Atlanta -3

Falcons vs. Panthers over-under: 43 points

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta -160, Carolina +135

ATL: Over has hit in three of Falcons' four road games

CAR: Over is 4-0 in the Panthers' last four games in November

Why the Falcons can cover

Quarterback Marcus Mariota continues to lead the Atlanta offense. He has completed 124 of 201 passes (61.7 percent) for 1,561 yards and 10 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He has also made his presence felt on the ground, rushing 60 times for 304 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has registered three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 30-yarder. In the last meeting with the Panthers, Mariota completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4 percent) for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off twice.

His favorite receiver has been Drake London, who leads the team with 33 receptions for 369 yards (11.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 31-yarder. He has 112 yards after the catch and has converted 22 first downs. London's best game was on Sept. 18 at Los Angeles against the Rams, when he caught eight passes for 86 yards (10.8 average) and one touchdown in a 31-27 loss.

Why the Panthers can cover

P.J. Walker will once again get the start for Carolina after being benched at halftime of last weekend's loss at Cincinnati. Walker has shown promise at times and had played well in the previous two games against Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Against the Buccaneers on Oct. 23, he completed 16 of 22 passes (72.7 percent) for 177 yards and two touchdowns. In the Oct. 30 loss to the Falcons, Walker was 19 of 36 (52.8 percent) for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Since the departure of Christian McCaffrey in a trade to San Francisco, running back D'Onta Foreman has come to the forefront of the Carolina rushing attack. Foreman has carried 60 times for 296 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. He also has a pair of explosive plays, including a long of 60 yards. Foreman had a pair of 100-yard rushing games prior to last Sunday's loss at Cincinnati, including a 26-carry, 118-yard and three-touchdown effort against Atlanta.

How to make Falcons vs. Panthers picks

For Thursday Night Football, Hunt is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

