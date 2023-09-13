The Week 2 NFL schedule begins on Thursday Night Football with a high-profile NFC showdown. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle between playoff teams from a year ago. Philadelphia opened the 2023 season with a 25-20 road win over the New England Patriots, while Minnesota suffered a 20-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings will also look for revenge after a 2022 regular season loss to Philadelphia.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The SportsLine Consensus lists Philadelphia as a seven-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds. Before making any Eagles vs. Vikings picks or NFL predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Vikings expert, R.J. White, has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Minnesota.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Vikings. In fact, he is an amazing 56-31-4 (+2123) on his last 91 picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has zeroed in on Vikings vs. Eagles and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -7

Vikings vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Vikings vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -329, Vikings +256

Minnesota: Vikings are 7-11-1 against the spread since start of 2022 season

Philadelphia: Eagles are 11-10 against the spread since start of 2022 season

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota opened the season in disappointing fashion with a Week 1 loss, but the Vikings have plenty of strengths to draw from in Week 2. Last season, the Vikings were efficient on offense, led by Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins. Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, the sixth-most ever by a player in a single NFL season. Jefferson also led the league with 13.9 yards per touch and has more 100-yard receiving games (25) than any player through his first four seasons.

Cousins is also highly productive, reaching the top five of the NFL with 4,547 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns in 2022. Cousins also completed 75% of his passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns last week, finding Jefferson nine times for 150 yards. As a team, Minnesota finished in the top eight of the NFL in total yards, passing yards, points scored, red zone efficiency, rushing touchdowns and first downs last season, and the Vikings also kept the chains moving by converting more than 41% of third down chances in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has a dynamic offense, led by Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles have a sizable edge on defense. The Eagles opened the season by holding the New England Patriots to 3.5 yards per rush attempt and 5.5 yards per pass attempt, with the Patriots also converting fewer than 34% of third down chances. Philadelphia also led the NFL in several defensive categories over the course of the 2022 season, including sacks (70), passing yards allowed (179.8 per game) and yards per play allowed (4.8).

The Eagles roasted opposing offenses to the tune of only 301.5 total yards allowed per game, No. 2 in the NFL, and Philadelphia forced a turnover on 15.1% of defensive possessions. That havoc rate led to a top-five mark in takeaways (27) for the season, and opponents scored only 20.2 points per game against Philadelphia. With the offense leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns and posting top-five marks in other key categories, Philadelphia's roster is a two-way juggernaut. See which team to pick here.

