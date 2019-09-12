Thursday Night Football: Panthers set to debut new blue jersey with a fresh look against Buccaneers in Week 2
The Panthers will be rocking a new blue jersey and a new uniform combo on Thursday night
When the Carolina Panthers take the field for Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kickoff Week 2, you may notice that their blue uniforms look slightly different than the last time they wore them, and that's because they're brand new.
For the 2019 season, the Panthers decided to switch over to Nike's "Vapor Untouchable" uniform model, which is worn by nearly every team in the NFL. The Panthers made the switch because not only are the new jersey tops lighter in weight compared to the old ones, but they also give the players an increased range of motion and mobility.
The Thursday game against the Buccaneers will mark the first time ever that that Carolina has worn the blue vapor jerseys. The Panthers officially unveiled their new look on Twitter before the game.
The team also released a video of the new uniforms.
Apparently, the new vapor uniforms have been popular with the players. Carolina equipment manager Don Toner told the Panthers' website that multiple players had been asking the team to switch to the vapor jerseys.
"Guys had worn these uniforms with other teams or at the Pro Bowl and they came back and said how much they liked the fabric and how it plays – that's the most important thing for them," Toner said. "It's kind of like shrink wrap on you. Very form-fitting. But you can move well in it."
Although the Panthers have worn blue uniforms before, this is the first time they'll be wearing the vapor ones. Not only will the Panthers be unveiling their vapor jerseys on Thursday, but they'll also be unveiling a new uniform combination against the Buccaneers.
Carolina will be wearing the blue tops with black pants, which is a combo the Panthers have never worn in a regular season game (The Panthers have worn that combo one other time, but that came in a preseason game).
After breaking out the blue tops on Thursday, the Panthers will only wear them one other time this season and that will come in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Panthers have worn some form of a blue jersey a total of 33 times in team history and they've gone 18-15 in those games.
