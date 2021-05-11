Tim Tebow is adding another chapter to an unusual sports story thanks to the Jaguars' decision to sign him as a converted tight end. Only time will tell whether the former quarterback's move to Jacksonville -- and out of a four-year stint in minor-league baseball -- is more of a publicity stunt from the Jags or a legitimate path to NFL revival for the one-time Gators star. For now, however, his return to the league is polarizing among past and present players. A day after Jacksonville reportedly finalized plans to add Tebow, veterans like Dez Bryant and Devin Bush are among those who've chimed in -- some in surprise or disappointment -- about the move.
😂😂Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville💤💤💤💤— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2021
Why y’all tripping on Tebow? We all have homies that work out until they’re in their 30’s trying to make it to the league and very, very few make it...and they’re not Tim Freaking Tebow!— Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) May 11, 2021
But, for those fortunate few that get a shot, are you mad? Something doesn’t add up 🧐
I think there’s a risk the Jaguars are taking with their locker room. Tim Tebow (as nice as he is) cleary doesn’t deserve the shot he’s getting. And I wonder what his teammates will think when a lesser player is taking up practice reps as a marketing ploy.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 11, 2021
.@ShannonSharpe on Tim Tebow signing with the Jaguars:— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 11, 2021
"Everyone knows why Tebow got this opportunity. He's from Jacksonville and they're trying to sell tickets. It's not because he can play." pic.twitter.com/c3fj5H7IXo
Lol it’s people that really think Tebow gone be good for the locker room?! Like them boys really gone be listening to him?! 😂😭 And don’t come saying yes if you’ve never been in a NFL locker room... 🙄😂 #iykyk pic.twitter.com/GANLPOn5J5— Nate Washington (@nwash85) May 11, 2021
crazy how Tebow gets a chance with an NFL team when there’s hundreds of guys who actually deserves a chance after all the hard work they’ve put in.— DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) May 10, 2021
So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple...no hate but you got to be kidding me— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 11, 2021