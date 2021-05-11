Tim Tebow is adding another chapter to an unusual sports story thanks to the Jaguars' decision to sign him as a converted tight end. Only time will tell whether the former quarterback's move to Jacksonville -- and out of a four-year stint in minor-league baseball -- is more of a publicity stunt from the Jags or a legitimate path to NFL revival for the one-time Gators star. For now, however, his return to the league is polarizing among past and present players. A day after Jacksonville reportedly finalized plans to add Tebow, veterans like Dez Bryant and Devin Bush are among those who've chimed in -- some in surprise or disappointment -- about the move.