The Tennessee Titans had two top free agents on offense to consider re-signing this offseason, but it appears the Titans will allow both to test the open market and choose their next NFL homes. On Monday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith are "aware" that Tennessee will not be bringing them back in 2021, as both prepare to hit the free agent market for the first time in their careers.

Davis enters a competitive market when it comes to wide receivers looking for changes of scenery, but he will attract plenty of interest. While some originally viewed him as a bust following his No. 5 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Davis continued to improve and had a breakout season in 2020. In 14 games played, he caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Davis was much more than a No. 2 wideout behind A.J. Brown, and started to show people why he was so highly touted coming out of Western Michigan. There's no doubt Tennessee would have liked to keep him, but Davis will likely make more money playing elsewhere.

Smith may be the more intriguing option for teams looking for a new weapon in free agency due to his versatility. The former Florida International tight end was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but wasn't a major part of the offense until Ryan Tannehill took over in the middle of the 2019 season. In 2020, Smith put up career numbers all across the board, including eight receiving touchdowns. He's a talented effort player with solid hands, and an athlete capable of highlight-reel catches. Smith also played a little bit of running back for the Titans, rushing six times for a total of 82 yards and a touchdown during the past two seasons.

With Davis and Smith now reportedly gone, the Titans will have legitimate holes to fill at both receiver and tight end. Tennessee currently has nobody who can start opposite of Brown on the outside, and then Anthony Firkser is the top tight end currently under contract. Tennessee also has MyCole Pruitt in the wings, but he is also a free agent looking for a new deal.