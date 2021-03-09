The Tennessee Titans are allowing an intriguing free agent to hit the open market. On Tuesday, the Titans decided not to franchise tag tight end Jonnu Smith, paving the way for him to test free agency. Smith would join a talented crop of tight ends to hit free agency, and he could end up being one of the most sought-after when it's all said and done.

Smith may not be a household name, but those who have watched him play know how special this 25-year-old pass-catcher could be. Smith was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, but wasn't a major part of the offense until Ryan Tannehill took over in the middle of the 2019 season. In 2020, Smith put up career numbers all across the board, including eight receiving touchdowns. He's a talented effort player with solid hands, and an athlete capable of highlight-reel catches. Smith also showed off his versatility by playing a bit of running back for the Titans, rushing six times for a total of 82 yards and a touchdown during the past two seasons.

Jonnu Smith TEN • TE • 81 TAR 65 REC 41 REC YDs 448 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

According to Spotrac's market value tool, Smith could fetch a five-year, $40.3 million deal with an average annual salary of $8 million. That specific contract would take him from the No. 87 highest-paid tight end to No. 8. The Titans will certainly be interested in retaining Smith, but the likelihood of that happening depends on what other teams are willing to pay for him. The Titans currently have just under $2 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Smith will have suitors, but Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is the tight end who is expected to have a chance to reset the market. He was reportedly informed that he would not be tagged by the Chargers earlier on Tuesday.