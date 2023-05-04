Three-time Super Bowl champion, New England fan favorite and former linebacker Mike Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans. Vrabel, currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is the 34th inductee to join the red jacket club, with a ceremony date and time to be determined.

Vrabel was a member of the Patriots' first dynasty, winning Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX with the team. He played in New England from 2001-08.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged Vrabel's impact on the Patriots and complimented him both as a player and a person.

"It's my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame," Kraft said (via the Patriots official website). "Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks."

Kraft noted how versatile Vrabel was as a player, noting how he went far beyond just a defensive player, with highlight moments on offense and special teams as well. Vrabel had 10 receptions from quarterback Tom Brady, all being for touchdowns.

"Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike," Kraft said. "He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Vrabel joins former teammates Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as members of the hall to be part of the three-Super Bowl-winning group.