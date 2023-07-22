The Titans have officially locked up their quarterback of the future. The club announced on Saturday it has signed Will Levis on his rookie contract. The specific terms of Levis' deal were not immediately disclosed, but rookie contracts are largely already set in stone based on draft position. According to Spotrac's projections, Levis is likely in the range of $9.5 million with an estimated $7 million guaranteed.

"I'm pumped," Levis said while inking his deal. "One of the best days of my life for sure. I'm so happy to get this done and I'm ready to get to work."

Tennessee selected Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. That selection did prove to be a steal for the Titans as Levis saw his stock fall over the course of the draft after initially being considered a potential top-10 pick. Now, he'll be situated behind veteran Ryan Tannehill and possibly develop into the team's starting quarterback in the seasons to come.

During his two seasons at Kentucky, Levis, who initially began his collegiate career at Penn State, totaled 5,232 yards through the air to go along with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The rookie reported to training camp on Saturday while veterans are slated to arrive on Tuesday, July 25 with the first team practice slated to kick off the following day.

With Levis inking his deal, every one of Tennessee's 2023 draft picks are all now under contract.