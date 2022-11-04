The Tennessee Titans were able to rush past the Houston Texans in Week 8 without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but a much tougher challenge awaits the AFC South leaders in Week 9. The Titans are scheduled to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs under the bright lights of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, and they may again be without their starting quarterback.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and missed the Titans' 17-10 victory over the Texans last Sunday. This week, he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, sat out on Thursday and was again limited on Friday, per Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The reigning NFL Coach of the Year was asked if his quarterback would be a game-time decision this week, and Vrabel replied saying he thinks so.

If Tannehill cannot go, it will again be the rookie Malik Willis under center. The third-round pick out of Liberty struggled in his first NFL action, completing 6 of 10 pass attempts for 55 yards and one interception, while star running back Derrick Henry again carried the Titans to victory with 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Henry has run for over 150 yards in two of five career games vs. the Chiefs, but Kansas City currently has the third-best run defense in the league, allowing an average of 92 rushing yards per game.

Tannehill is averaging just 182.8 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game, but he does provide a consistent presence at the quarterback position. Without him, Tennessee's offense truly becomes one-dimensional. It's possible the Titans make a decision on Tannehill's status before Sunday. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tennessee is currently on a five-game winning streak.