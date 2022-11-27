Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will try to stay hot when they visit Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals are finally heating up and have won two straight, but will have to play without Joe Mixon who is sidelined with a concussion. Meanwhile, the Titans continue to impress this season, having won four of their last five, including a 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are one-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Bengals vs. Titans

Titans vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Titans vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Bengals, the model is picking Tennessee to cover the spread. Perhaps it's no surprise the model is backing Tennessee given the Titans have covered in their last eight games. But the Titans are also a force to be reckoned with at home and should be able to keep an edge over the visiting Bengals.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly sit out Sunday's game, and his absence could hamper Cincinnati's offensive charge, giving Jeffery Simmons and the Titans defense an even bigger advantage. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's defense will have their hands full trying to contain Derrick Henry on the ground while also defending against emerging wideout Treylon Burks.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS