The Raiders aren't the only team Tom Brady is joining in 2023. Months after emerging as an expected minority owner of the franchise, the retired quarterback has bought a minority stake in Birmingham City Football Club, the English Football League team.

In addition to becoming a minority owner, the 46-year-old Brady will become Birmingham City's new chairman of the advisory board, the team announced Thursday, working directly with the club's board members and leadership team. His areas of influence will include sports science, player health and nutrition, and recovery programs. Brady will also contribute to global marketing efforts.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent," board chairman Tom Wagner said in a team statement. "We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. ... Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The men's, women's, and Academy teams are going to benefit from (his) knowledge."

Brady, who retired from the NFL for the second time in as many years this February, has expressed interest -- and followed suit with his actions -- in exploring different kinds of sports opportunities in retirement.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion," Brady said through the team, "and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Brady is widely considered one of, if not the, most accomplished player in NFL history. The three-time MVP spent 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, winning a record seven Super Bowls.