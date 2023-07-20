Tom Brady is still retired from football, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is staying busy. In his latest business venture, Brady has become the owner of a team competing in the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, an electric raceboat competition expected to start early 2024.

Brady joins an already star-studded list of owners that includes tennis great Rafael Nadal, soccer legend Didier Drogba and Formula One driver Sergio Perez. Last month, E1 announced the first race will take place in Jeddah, a Saudi Arabian resort city.

"It is an incredible privilege to welcome a sporting legend to the UIM E1 World Championship," said Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO of UIM E1 World Championship. "But for Tom Brady, it's not just about his sporting legacy and success, he wants to leave a positive impact and inspire the next generation which resonates so much with our DNA at the UIM E1 World Championship.

"Tom is also super enthusiastic about the design, technology, and performance behind our RaceBirds. But as important as racing is our commitment to sustainability and social impact, and Tom is very passionate about the planned Acceleration Festivals at our races, which will showcase start ups and developments in the clean tech industries everywhere we go. Tom is so aligned with our principles and vision for sport and impact."

Brady officially retired from the NFL earlier this year, but the three-time MVP has his hands busy with multiple ventures, including his own clothing brand and a production company.