Tom Brady has the Patriots in another AFC Championship Game, and there's still a chip on his shoulder
Brady seems to think that everyone thinks the Patriots are bad
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are playing in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game this Sunday against the Chiefs, a truly ridiculous feat. The Pats dismantled the Chargers on Sunday 41-28, and New England is to trying to make another title run. Standing in their way is wunderkind Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who got a playoff monkey off their backs with a win over the Colts.
How did Brady celebrate the Patriots' dominant win? By saying that "everybody thinks we suck." That massive chip on his shoulder has been there since he pulled double duty with Drew Henson at Michigan, and it will probably be there long after he retires. Obviously people don't think the Patriots are bad, but great teams do this. Whether it's Bill Belichick's Patriots or Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, there always has to be some disrespect.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about people doubting Brady. The bugaboo this year, of course, is age. Brady is 41, and some believe that his best years are behind him, but most people acknowledge him as one of the best to ever play. Kanell thinks Brady's constant downplaying keeps him sharp, while Bell says that it's not uncommon for great athletes to use disrespect as fuel. Kanell, however, thinks that the Patriots' run will come to a halt against the Chiefs.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...
-
John Elway: Keenum is 'short-term fix'
Elway hasn't had much success drafting quarterbacks with early picks
-
Picks: Chiefs beat Pats, Saints top Rams
Making AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game picks to get ready for the Super Bo...
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Rams game 10,000 times
-
2019 NFL Draft: Giants take Kyler Murray
If Murray declares for the draft it could throw the top half of the first round into uphea...
-
Jeffery takes blame for Eagles loss
'It's on me. I let all my teammates down'