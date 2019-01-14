Tom Brady has the Patriots in another AFC Championship Game, and there's still a chip on his shoulder

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are playing in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game this Sunday against the Chiefs, a truly ridiculous feat. The Pats dismantled the Chargers on Sunday 41-28, and New England is to trying to make another title run. Standing in their way is wunderkind Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who got a playoff monkey off their backs with a win over the Colts.

How did Brady celebrate the Patriots' dominant win? By saying that "everybody thinks we suck." That massive chip on his shoulder has been there since he pulled double duty with Drew Henson at Michigan, and it will probably be there long after he retires. Obviously people don't think the Patriots are bad, but great teams do this. Whether it's Bill Belichick's Patriots or Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, there always has to be some disrespect.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about people doubting Brady. The bugaboo this year, of course, is age. Brady is 41, and some believe that his best years are behind him, but most people acknowledge him as one of the best to ever play. Kanell thinks Brady's constant downplaying keeps him sharp, while Bell says that it's not uncommon for great athletes to use disrespect as fuel. Kanell, however, thinks that the Patriots' run will come to a halt against the Chiefs.

