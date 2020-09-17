Bruce Arians didn't pull any punches when assessing Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers in Week 1 where the quarterback threw two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to New Orleans. The head coach wasn't shy at pointing out where Brady made his mistakes in the immediate aftermath of the opener and even followed suit the next day.

"He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it's kind of unusual to see that in the ballgame because they didn't do the things that we didn't get ready for," Arians said Monday. "Everything they did, we thought we were ready for."

He later added to his criticism: "It speaks for itself. If you throw an out route and you don't throw it low and outside – that hasn't been the case up until that one. [He] was a little bit late on it and it probably [would have been] a better decision to go somewhere else with the ball."

Arians also highlighted that Brady's receivers need to do a better job at winning one-on-ones and did admit that one of the quarterback's interceptions was actually on Mike Evans, who should have run a different route on the play. Nevertheless, Arians' criticism has been a spicy storyline entering Week 2 and has brought about the question of whether or not the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback should be ripped so publicly by his head coach. After all, Brady's former coach in New England, Bill Belichick, certainly criticized him over the course of his 20 years with the franchise, but never through the media.

"He's a coach and I'm a player – just trying to win a game," Brady told reporters Thursday when asked about Arians' comments.

Arians himself doesn't seem to think that his criticisms have damaged his relationship with his new quarterback, telling reporters on Wednesday, "Tom and I are fine, so I don't really care what other people think. It's just what he and I think. We left the stadium fine [and] we showed up today fine, so there [is] nothing to talk about."

Overall, this may be just part of the growing pains for Brady as he continues to make this transition to Tampa Bay. Facing New Orleans was naturally going to be a tough contest out of the gate, but it will be interesting to see how he and the Buccaneers respond after that loss when they host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.