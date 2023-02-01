Tom Brady announced his retirement again on Feb. 1 and after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles he will go down as one of, if not the best to ever play quarterback. Brady spent his first 20 years with the New England Patriots, creating a legacy there that will likely never be matched before heading to Tampa Bay in 2020. He only spent three years with the Tampa Bay buccaneers but even in the short time there he also cemented himself in their franchise history.

The first year Brady was on the Bucs, they made history as the first team to ever win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. The Super Bowl victory marked the first for the Buccaneers since 2003. In the three seasons he was in Florida, he helped lead the team to the playoffs each year.

The Buccaneers joined the NFL in 1976 and even though Brady was already around for three of the seasons since, he is at the top of many franchise quarterback categories.

Here is where Brady stands all-time in Buccaneers history: