Tom Brady stops weekly radio interview due to host's comments about his daughter

Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview at WEEI radio on Monday, citing comments made by "Kirk & Callahan" host Alex Reimer about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian. Reimer called Brady's daughter an "annoying little pissant" while discussing Brady's documentary series "Tom vs. Time." The comment was made on a separate show, but Brady took offense all the same.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said Monday morning, per ESPN. "I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about Vivian], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

He also said that he may speak with them again, but didn't commit to anything.

"I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," he said.

Reimer, who is in his mid-20s and one of WEEI's hosts, has been suspended for Super Bowl week, according to "Kirk & Callahan" host Kirk Minihane on the air Monday.

WEEI's owning company, Entercom, announced a multiyear partnership with the Patriots just last week. The announcement was headlined by a Monday and Friday show hosted by Brady himself. It should be fair to say that the relationship is off to a rocky start.