Tom Brady has always measured greatness by winning championships, a feat that cemented his status as the GOAT by winning his seventh Super Bowl championship this past season -- the most for any player in NFL history. While Brady has the most NFL championships for any player in the league's 101-year history, there was a feat he did not accomplish prior to this past season that a Hall of Fame quarterback achieved.

Peyton Manning was the only quarterback in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl title with two different franchises. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brady wanted to match Manning's impressive mark this year.

Low and behold, Brady matched his longtime rival.

"He said one of the things that looked really fun and challenging to him is what Peyton did in Denver," Christensen said to Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio Wednesday. "There was something about that challenge that hit (Brady) right. 'Hey, I'm going to go see if I can do this again somewhere else.'

"I do think that the challenge of that was a huge thing for him. Twenty-one years is a long time. Sometimes there's time for a change. He's mentioned several times that he was impressed with it and that looked fun and challenging to him."

Christensen has a long history with Manning, serving on the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff when Manning was on the roster from from 2002 to 2011. His long coaching history spans 41 years, witnessing the greatness of Manning and Brady first hand.

Brady became the second quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with two different franchises, winning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award -- the most in NFL history. Brady has surpassed Manning in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating in addition to his Super Bowl titles and Super Bowl MVPs. Manning has Brady in regular season MVP awards (Manning has five and Brady has three), but Brady may have time to catch him there if he keeps playing at his current pace -- and goes on to play past 45.

"I don't see an end in sight and he certainly doesn't act like there's an end in sight," Christensen said. "He's so confident in his routine and what he's doing physically, he's going to be around a while."