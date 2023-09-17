This offseason, it was revealed that legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady was purchasing an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that has not officially happened just yet.

Per NFL Media, Brady's purchase has not been finalized. A vote on the issue could come during October's league meeting, but there are still reportedly some issues to work out. Limited partners have to be approved by a three-fourths majority vote of NFL owners.

The big takeaway from this development is that there is nothing currently prohibiting Brady from returning to the field. Once he officially becomes a minority owner in the Raiders, that will reportedly prevent him from playing for any NFL team. Brady was brought up by football fans over the last week as a potential replacement for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a torn Achilles in the first game of the season. However, The Athletic reported Brady returning to the AFC East to quarterback for a former rival is something that will not happen.

Brady famously retired and unretired in the span of 40 days last offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is a reason there will seemingly always be speculation around the finality of Brady's second retirement, which he announced this offseason.

The New England Patriots honored Brady at halftime of their Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise legend even put on his No. 12 jersey and ran on the field like old times. He also told fans in attendance that he is a "Patriot for life." It appears the greatest quarterback of all time is indeed done playing, but speculation will linger until this purchase is finalized.