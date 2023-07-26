After winning his second Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is riding high these days. Kelce tried to keep the good times rolling by shooting his shot with Taylor Swift at a recent concert, but it did not work out as he had hoped.

On an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said he wanted to speak with Swift before or after the concert, but the singer is on vocal rest outside of her performances. The Chiefs tight end joked that he was "butthurt" he didn't get to give Swift a very personal friendship bracelet.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce said. "I received a bunch of them there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and co-host, asked whether Travis meant his jersey number or his phone number.

"You know which one," Travis replied.

It remains to be seen whether Kelce will get another chance to sweep Swift off her feet, but for now the superstar tight end is licking his wounds.

"She doesn't meet anyone, or at least she didn't wanna meet me, so I took it personal," Kelce said.

Kelce will just have to take comfort in being a two-time Super Bowl champion and the best tight end in the NFL. After tallying 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, Kelce is back in action at training camp as the Chiefs begin their title defense.