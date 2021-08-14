Tua Tagovailoa was heading toward a very good preseason opener for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for the 2020 first-round pick, the ending didn't go so well.

Tagovailoa threw a bad interception to Deandre Houston-Carson in the end zone early in the second quarter, taking away a strong start in the Dolphins' first preseason game against the Chicago bears. Tagovailoa finished 8-for-12 for 99 yards in four series before being removed from the game after nearly throwing another interception on his final pass attempt on the first play of the Dolphins fifth possession.

The interception was off a late throw by Tagovailoa into double coverage as the Dolphins quarterback tried to force the ball to tight end Adam Shaheen. While Shaheen should have made a better effort to the football, Houston-Carson jumped the route that led to the turnover.

Prior to the interception, Tagovailoa had a strong first quarter -- finishing 7 of 9 for 96 yards. His best throw came on a deep ball to Mike Gesicki that went 50 yards, a throw Tagovailoa had excellent touch to find his tight end for a big gain.

The Dolphins were inside the 10-yard line after the completion, but Tagovailoa didn't throw a pass once Miami got to the 1 and failed to score on two Malcolm Brown runs. Jason Sanders kicked a 21-yard field goal for the first points of the game, the only scoring drive in Tagovailoa's four possessions.

Tagovailoa's debut could have been better, but his decision making and progression in the pocket was an excellent sign for the Dolphins going forward.