New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees is out against the Atlanta Falcons, meaning the team has to make a choice between QB Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. According to multiple reports, the Saints are going with Hill, who has been famously known to play multiple positions.
BREAKING: Taysom Hill will start at QB Sunday for the Saints, per @AdamSchefter.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 20, 2020
Jameis Winston will be the backup. pic.twitter.com/MCW7AOjaic
Winston will be Hill's backup. This will mark Hill's first NFL career start and many are surprised that the team went with him rather than Winston, who has far more experience as a starter. The Saints paid a pretty penny for Hill, signing him to a one-year, $16.3 million extension in April. They likely want to see what their money can get them on the field and get an insight into the production the 30-year-old player gives them.
As a quarterback, he's gone 10-for-18 for a 55.8 completion percentage with 205 passing yards. He has thrown no passing touchdowns and has one interception with a 72.7 passer rating.
Taysom Hill career stats as a QB in the NFL:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 20, 2020
Whenever Hill does anything, Twitter is usually quick to react, and Friday was no different. Here are some of the best reactions to him being named the Saints' starting QB:
An inside source gave us a look at the playbook for Sunday's game.
We've obtained the Saints' playbook for Taysom Hill's start at quarterback pic.twitter.com/OvKPJqTXie— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 20, 2020
New Orleans was reminiscing on the last time the Saints played the Falcons.
The last time the Saints faced the Falcons, Taysom Hill did it all on Thanksgiving!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2020
Ironically, a meme of Winston was many people's reaction to the news.
Taysom Hill???? pic.twitter.com/Nz8NLGjjSR— TaReef KnockOut طَرِيف (@TaReefKnockOut) November 20, 2020
In some fantasy football leagues, Hill is available to start at tight end. Websites and apps were crashing as football fans tried to pick him up.
A note: Taysom Hill is eligible to be utilized at your TE spot on @ESPNFantasy for this week.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 20, 2020
We will reassess that for Week 12, but for those looking to add a TE (or QB), Hill is a great start for this week at TE.
FANTASY FOOTBALL CRASHED BECAUSE EVERYONE TRYING TO GET TAYSOM HILL LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/c6arJoOU2v— Lυкє🚀 (@HoodieHarden_) November 20, 2020
When you pick up Taysom Hill early in the week for fantasy and they let you start Taysom Hill at TE and just got named starting quarterback for this weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/zi6P9jti0F— San Antonio Fire (@safire_210) November 20, 2020
Taysom Hill is obviously a must-start TE, and he might be the No. 1 player there, and it’s really stupid that he has eligibility there.— Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) November 20, 2020
Live look at Saints head coach Sean Peyton:
Sean Payton watching Taysom Hill highlights pic.twitter.com/JvXnDFRqOA— Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) November 20, 2020
Sean Payton in his office drawing up plays for Taysom Hill to get 2 yards— Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) November 15, 2020
Hill was trending on Twitter almost immediately after the Saints announced the decision.
Sean Payton watching Twitter burn over this Taysom Hill news pic.twitter.com/Zqy4SigiXD— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 20, 2020
Some perspective on Hill's NFL QB career:
Taysom Hill has four more pass attempts in his career than he has tackles.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 20, 2020