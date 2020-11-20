New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees is out against the Atlanta Falcons, meaning the team has to make a choice between QB Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. According to multiple reports, the Saints are going with Hill, who has been famously known to play multiple positions.

Winston will be Hill's backup. This will mark Hill's first NFL career start and many are surprised that the team went with him rather than Winston, who has far more experience as a starter. The Saints paid a pretty penny for Hill, signing him to a one-year, $16.3 million extension in April. They likely want to see what their money can get them on the field and get an insight into the production the 30-year-old player gives them.

As a quarterback, he's gone 10-for-18 for a 55.8 completion percentage with 205 passing yards. He has thrown no passing touchdowns and has one interception with a 72.7 passer rating.

Whenever Hill does anything, Twitter is usually quick to react, and Friday was no different. Here are some of the best reactions to him being named the Saints' starting QB:

An inside source gave us a look at the playbook for Sunday's game.

New Orleans was reminiscing on the last time the Saints played the Falcons.

Ironically, a meme of Winston was many people's reaction to the news.

In some fantasy football leagues, Hill is available to start at tight end. Websites and apps were crashing as football fans tried to pick him up.

Live look at Saints head coach Sean Peyton:

Hill was trending on Twitter almost immediately after the Saints announced the decision.

Some perspective on Hill's NFL QB career: