The Kansas City Chiefs ended the 2020 regular season with a league-best 14-2 record, but the year still felt like a disappointment. The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, but were destroyed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

It's tough to end your season with that kind of devastating loss, but it could provide motivation for a franchise that is on the verge of establishing a dynasty. Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill recently told TMZ that he's still upset with how Super Bowl LV went.

"Man, you know what, man?" Hill said. "I've been grinding my tail off ever since that loss."

"I feel like we was kind of embarrassed on national TV during the biggest game, you know, in the last game of the year. We definitely don't want to go down that route again. We'll be back."

Hill, who was named First Team All-Pro for the third time in his career this past season, caught seven passes for 73 yards in the Super Bowl loss -- which trailed only star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce is using the Chiefs' most recent loss as motivation as well, and he told us earlier this offseason that he wants his second Super Bowl more than he wanted the first.

"Man, I'll tell you, it definitely turned it up for me. I want this next one more than I wanted the first one," said Kelce about the Super Bowl loss. "And just to prove to myself and to prove to our team that we are who we believe we are. I don't think that game really showed our best. I don't think we went out there and played our best and that leaves a sour taste in your mouth that you did that on the biggest stage possible. So it puts some fire in your heart for the passion that you have for this game and it just builds, man. Hopefully we get another opportunity to go get another one."

No one will be surprised to see the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl for a third straight time -- especially if this team is taking last year's failure to heart like Hill is. Maybe that loss in February is the kick in the tail the Chiefs need to really start their dynasty.