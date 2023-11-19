The Miami Dolphins are working through a couple of injuries on offense during the early stages of their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. First, running back De'Von Achane left the game with a knee injury, and was listed as questionable to return. Then, star wideout Tyreek Hill left the game with a hand injury, though returned after a brief visit to the locker.

Hill was injured in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 from the Raiders' 3-yard line. Tua Tagovailoa hit Hill out on the left side of the field, but he was quickly taken down.

Check out what happened here:

Hill was seen grimacing in pain after the play, and then left the field with trainers while holding that hand.

Hill was in the midst of another huge game, as he caught seven passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.