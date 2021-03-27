A change of heart has led to Tyson Alualu staying put in Pittsburgh. After initially agreeing to terms with the Jaguars, the veteran defensive lineman has instead decided to sign a two-year deal with the Steelers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After coming to terms with the Jaguars, Alualu tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to delay his trip to Jacksonville. During that time, Alualu re-thought his decision and instead chose to re-sign with the Steelers, his team for the past four seasons, according to Pelissero.

The return of Alualu is a big boost for a Pittsburgh team that has benefited from his presence. Last season, Alualu started in 10 games while helping complement fellow Steelers defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. During his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, Alualu tallied 140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and eight passes defensed. Alualu's presence helped Pittsburgh's defense finish third in scoring and passing, seventh in rushing, fifth in third down efficiency and sixth in red zone efficiency last season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Alualu spent his first seven seasons with the Jaguars. A starter for six of those seven seasons, Alualu signed with the Steelers during the 2017 offseason. During his time with the Steelers, Pittsburgh has won two division titles while posting a 41-22-1 regular-season record.

While Alualu's return is a significant boost for Pittsburgh's defensive line, the Steelers will probably still look into defensive linemen during Day 3 of the 2021 draft. Cornerback, offensive line, running back, tight end, and both linebacker positions are among the other positions the Steelers will look to add to during the draft.