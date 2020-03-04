UFC president Dana White makes his pitch to Tom Brady to join Raiders, QB still unsure 'what the future holds'

It's the one decision seemingly everyone in the NFL is waiting for: Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is considering a team other than the New England Patriots for the first time in his career, and it's a decision that will affect what happens to other quarterbacks as well as where other impending free agents may decide to sign.

The Raiders have been a team tied to Brady as they make the move from Oakland to Las Vegas, and several celebrities have tried to implore Brady to head west. The latest happened to be UFC president Dana White, who recorded his conversation with Brady on Instagram Live this Wednesday.

White said he had been pitching Brady for a month, and brought up how Las Vegas has incredible facilities and is located close to Los Angeles. While Brady said he "loved" White, he couldn't commit to anything at the moment.

On his IG live, Dana White asked Tom Brady about potentially signing with the Las Vegas #Raiders: pic.twitter.com/VdzbPRSvYg — Black Hole Banter (@BlackHoleBanter) March 4, 2020

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me, and obviously being where I've been for 20 years -- it's been an amazing experience," said Brady. "I don't know what the future holds right now. I'm just trying to be patient through this process, it's my first time going through it, and in the meantime I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10, 12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

On the same day, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick finally spoke about his upcoming free agency, but that those talks "didn't go well." Listening to the answer Brady gave White, it sounds like the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is in no rush to make a decision about his future, which means we all will have to wait even longer to find out where he will play next season as he continues to enjoy time with his family.

Check out our Tom Brady free agency hub <em>here</em>. From the top landing spots to his projected contract and the latest rumors, everything you could want to know concerning Brady this offseason will continue to be updated in this piece.