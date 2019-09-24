Vikings' Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in ankle, no surgery planned yet for wide receiver
Minnesota has lost its receiver and punt returner for a bit
After undergoing an MRI, it's been revealed that Vikings receiver Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in his ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. At the moment, Minnesota doesn't have surgery planned for Beebe and is going to assess his status again in a week.
This news comes after the 25-year-old was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Vikings' eventual 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 3.
Beebe is currently the No. 3 receiver on the Vikings depth chart behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs after beating out former first round pick Laquon Treadwell over the summer. With Josh Doctson on injured reserve, the Vikings have only Thielen, Diggs, Beebe and Bisi Johnson as the four active receivers on the roster.
Now that Beebe is down, Minnesota is even thinner than they already were at the position, so it wouldn't be too shocking to see them dip their toe in the free agent market. For what it's worth, the Vikings did work out receiver Jordan Matthews last week, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Along with his receiving duties, Beebe is also Minnesota's punt returner, so there are essentially two positions that head coach Mike Zimmer will need to address if Beebe is out for a substantial amount of time.
As they try to reshuffle their punting unit and receiving corps, the Vikings will also prepare to travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 4.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL DFS: Picks, top lineups for Week 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Grading young QBs in Week 3
The new Giants starting quarterback stood out the most, but the next generation continued to...
-
Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills climbing
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings saw the 3-0 Bills soar to the No. 6 spot
-
Week 4 NFL Rookie Power Rankings
Rookie quarterbacks stole the show this week, but our No. 1 is on the defensive side
-
Five potential trade targets for Eagles
Pass rushers and defensive back depth should be on the Eagles' trade radar
-
Week 4 NFL odds, sims: Bears cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.