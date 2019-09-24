Vikings' Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in ankle, no surgery planned yet for wide receiver

After undergoing an MRI, it's been revealed that Vikings receiver Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in his ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. At the moment, Minnesota doesn't have surgery planned for Beebe and is going to assess his status again in a week.

This news comes after the 25-year-old was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Vikings' eventual 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 3.

Beebe is currently the No. 3 receiver on the Vikings depth chart behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs after beating out former first round pick Laquon Treadwell over the summer. With Josh Doctson on injured reserve, the Vikings have only Thielen, Diggs, Beebe and Bisi Johnson as the four active receivers on the roster.

Now that Beebe is down, Minnesota is even thinner than they already were at the position, so it wouldn't be too shocking to see them dip their toe in the free agent market. For what it's worth, the Vikings did work out receiver Jordan Matthews last week, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Along with his receiving duties, Beebe is also Minnesota's punt returner, so there are essentially two positions that head coach Mike Zimmer will need to address if Beebe is out for a substantial amount of time.

As they try to reshuffle their punting unit and receiving corps, the Vikings will also prepare to travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 4.