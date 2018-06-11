Vikings GM Rick Spielman on his high-priced roster: 'It's a good problem to have'

If you were just looking at amount of available cap space each team has during the 2018 season, you might not think the Minnesota Vikings were one of the most expensive teams in the NFL. After all, they have nearly $18 million in salary cap space still available, per Spotrac, which is the eighth-most in the league. But because they used roll-over cap space to add to their roster, they actually also have the NFL's eighth-highest payroll in 2018, with an outlay over $188 million.

Not only that, but the Vikings have some of the NFL's most expensive individual players. There are 118 players in the league who will count against their team's books for over $10 million in 2018 -- six of those 118 players are on the Vikings. No team in the league has more, while only the Broncos and division rival Packers have an equal amount.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman knows his roster is expensive, and he's just fine with it.

"It's a good problem to have, but we have a very high-priced roster right now," Spielman said at a charity function, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "And eventually some of those guys are going to get aged out, just like we had some of our other Pro Bowlers ... and you have to replace them."

The six players counting against the cap for at least $10 million in 2018 are Kirk Cousins, Xavier Rhodes, Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen, Riley Reiff, Harrison Smith.

Cousins is 29 years old and has a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract. Rhodes is 27, still one of the top players at his position, and under contract through 2022. Smith is also one of the league's best safeties and is a 29-year old under contract through 2021. Griffen is a 30-year old who is one of football's best pass-rushers and is locked in through 2022. All of their contracts are structured such that the Vikes can get out of them with minimal cap penalties as soon as next offseason, so even if theit performance falls off, they're somewhat protected.

Reiff is 29 and signed through 2021, but he's not close to being one of the top players at his position. The Vikes can save over $5 million against the cap by releasing him after 2018, or close to $9 million by doing it after the 2019 season. If they find a long-term left tackle answer between now and then, the smart money is on them cutting ties at some point in the next couple years.

Doing so will help them clear money to sign players like Barr (making over $12 million on his fifth-year option), Danielle Hunter, and Stefon Diggs -- all of whom are headed into the final year of their respective contracts and are presumably part of the core the Vikings want to build their team around over the next few years. It's going to be difficult to lock them up without cutting money elsewhere, but that's Spielman's plan anyway.

"The hardest thing right now is the economic structure on our team where we have all these high-priced guys now because they all deserve to get paid the way they've been playing," Spielman said. "But economically, we're not going to go out there, you can't play fantasy football and have $3 (million), $4 (million) or $5 million backup guys. Those are going to be the young guys that we've drafted or we've developed."

After having handed Cousins a paradigm-breaking contract, it will be interesting to see how Minnesota proceeds with its in-house free-agents that are due bigger paydays soon. It sure looks like they're going to have one of the league's highest-priced rosters for the foreseeable future, and many of its highest-priced players, as well. They'll have to make sure they draft well enough to fill out the roster around the stars, otherwise the roster could get thin in a hurry. Such is the peril of landing enough good players who deserve to be paid at or near the top of the market at their respective positions.