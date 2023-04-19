This week, NFL Media reported that the San Francisco 49ers have fielded trade calls from several teams centered around former No. 3 overall pick quarterback Trey Lance. One of the interested teams could be the Minnesota Vikings, as they reportedly had interest in Lance earlier this offseason.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Vikings and 49ers had discussions about Lance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Mike Florio reports that his source doesn't know whether those conversations are currently happening.

Current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has just one year remaining on his contract, and he restructured his deal earlier this offseason. Minnesota is a team many expect to be in play for a quarterback during next week's draft, as Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prepare for life after Cousins. It appears they kicked the tires on adding Lance as well.

Lance is 2-2 as a starter in his two NFL seasons, and has completed 54.9% of his passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in eight career games played. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 last year after being named the starter, and eventually, seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over and found immediate success under center.

The 49ers will have a decision to make about their starting quarterback at some point, but Lance may not be dispensable just yet. Purdy is recovering from offseason elbow surgery, and it's unknown when he could be cleared to return to the field. At the same time, the 49ers may have already been preparing to deal Lance, as San Francisco targeted and signed another former No. 3 overall pick in quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency.