The 49ers will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they battle the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The 49ers won their first five games, including four double-digit victories, before losing to Cleveland last week. Quarterback Brock Purdy had never lost as an NFL starter and the 49ers had won 15 consecutive regular-season games. Purdy will try to bounce back against the Vikings, with the 49ers favored by seven points in the latest Week 7 NFL odds. Should you back Purdy with your Monday Night Football NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football in Week 7 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Vikings vs. 49ers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine AI has hit a whopping 284 4.5- and 5-star prop picks for a strong profit of $452 for $100 players.

For 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Vikings vs. 49ers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Minnesota vs. San Francisco here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. 49ers

After analyzing 49ers vs. Vikings and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins goes over 232.5 passing yards. Cousins has gone over this number in four of his first six games this season, cracking the 340-yard mark on three occasions. He only had 181 passing yards in a low-scoring game at Chicago last week, but this should be a higher-scoring game.

San Francisco and Minnesota both rank inside the top 12 in yards per game, with the Vikings sitting at third in the league in passing yards per game (263.7). The 49ers have the league's third-best defense, but their pass defense is the weaker link at 10th in the NFL. They have faced multiple backup quarterbacks this season while allowing Matthew Stafford to go over 300 yards in Week 2.

SportsLine AI expects Cousins to go over 300 passing yards for the fourth time this season, creating plenty of cushion at the current betting total. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. San Francisco

In addition, SportsLine AI says Cousins sails past another prop total for a plus-money payout and has seven other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any 49ers vs. Vikings prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Vikings vs. 49ers prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 49ers vs. Vikings props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that has nailed 284 top-rated picks this season.