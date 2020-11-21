Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 2-7; Minnesota 4-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.22 points per matchup. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Dallas staggers into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses while Minnesota skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

There was early excitement for the Cowboys after they claimed the game's first points two weeks ago, but it was the Pittsburgh Steelers who ended up claiming the real prize. Dallas was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Pittsburgh 24-19. One thing working slightly against Dallas was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 51 yards on 18 carries.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 236 more yards than your opponent like the Vikings did this past Monday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They got past the Chicago Bears with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 19-13. Minnesota's WR Adam Thielen filled up the stat sheet, snatching two receiving TDs. Thielen hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Dallas is now 2-7 while Minnesota sits at 4-5. The Vikings are 2-1 after wins this season, and Dallas is 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota and Dallas both have one win in their last two games.