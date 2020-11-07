The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 2-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while Detroit is 3-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Lions have won two of their past three games. The Vikings stopped a two-game losing skid last week.

Minnesota is favored by four points in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 52.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Vikings -4

Vikings vs. Lions over-under: 52.5 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Minnesota -200, Detroit 175

What you need to know about the Vikings

Minnesota beat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 this past Sunday. Dalvin Cook had a career-high 226 scrimmage yards (163 rushing) and a career-high four TDs (three rushing). He became the third player in Vikings history with four TDs in single game. Cook leads NFL the with 11 scrimmage TDs and is aiming for his seventh game in a row with a TD. He has 515 scrimmage yards (103 per game) and four rushing TDs in five career games vs. the Lions.

Adam Thielen had a TD in the last meeting with the Lions and has four-plus catches in six of his past seven games vs, the Lions. He has eight TDs in his past seven games at home and is shooting for his fourth in row at home with a TD catch. Mike Zimmer has a 7-5 record vs. Detroit. The Vikings have won the past five meetings with the Lions.

What you need to know about the Lions

Meanwhile, Detroit was trampled by Indianapolis this past Sunday, 41-21. The Lions are coming into the game with the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 97.1 on average. The status of Matthew Stafford (reserve/COVID-19 list) is uncertain for this week. Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury in Week 8 and has already been ruled out for the game vs. Minnesota.

Marvin Jones had two receiving TDs last week, his eighth career game with two-plus TD catches. He has six receiving TDs in his past four games vs. Minnesota. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high seven receptions for 65 yards last week. He has caught a TD pass in his past two road games. Jamie Collins had a season-high 10 tackles last week.

How to make Vikings vs. Lions picks

