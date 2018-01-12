Vikings will reportedly activate Sam Bradford against Saints in divisional round

The last time the Vikings and Saints met, Sam Bradford led Minnesota to a 29-19 Week 1 win by throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns. It would be the only full game that Bradford played all season. When the Vikings and Saints meet again in Minnesota on Sunday with a trip to the NFC title game at stake, Bradford won't be the starting quarterback -- that job still belongs to Case Keenum -- but he will be eligible to play, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

On Friday, Volin reported that the Vikings are planning on dressing Bradford for the first time since Week 5.

Here's an interesting one -- league source says Vikings plan to dress Sam Bradford on Sunday vs. Saints. He hasn't suited up since Week 5 with a knee injury. Unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will also dress. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 12, 2018

Week 5 is when Bradford made his return from a knee injury only to be replaced midway through the Vikings' win over the Bears by Keenum when his knee couldn't hold up. Keenum hasn't let go of the starting job since, helping get the Vikings to the playoffs by throwing 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Barring an injury to Keenum, Bradford is extremely unlikely to make his way onto the field on Sunday. This is Keenum's game to win or lose.

But Bradford's reported activation is interesting. For one, if the Vikings do choose to activate him off injured reserve, they'll need to create a roster spot. It's also worth wondering if the Vikings will keep Teddy Bridgewater active. Bridgewater said on Friday that he's "100 percent."

Remember: Bradford arrived in Minnesota via trade last season to replace an injured Bridgewater. So, both of them lost their starting jobs to injuries and now, both are healthy but stuck behind Keenum on the depth chart. That gives the Vikings the most quarterback depth out of any team in football considering they have three starting-caliber quarterbacks on their roster.

However, it's not clear which quarterback will be Keenum's backup and which quarterback will be the third stringer. And don't expect the Vikings to reveal their plans.

"I don't know how the Boston Globe would know because I haven't made any decisions yet," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

"Some things you don't talk about," Bridgewater said. "We don't want to give away any tendencies to our opponents."

Regardless of who ends up being the backup in Sunday's game, the Vikings will be well-equipped to deal with any injuries at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, if the Saints were to lose Drew Brees, they'd be forced to ride with Chase Daniel.