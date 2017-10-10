Vikings vs. Bears: Minnesota pulls Sam Bradford for Case Keenum after brutal half
Bradford's return didn't go well on Monday night
Sam Bradford made his return from a Week 1 knee injury against the Bears on Monday night. It didn't go well. It also didn't last long.
At the end of the first half, the Vikings yanked Bradford for backup Case Keenum. Bradford, who didn't look healthy in terms of his mobility within the pocket and his ability to step into throws, finished the first half 5 of 11 for 36 yards (3.3 yards per pass), no touchdowns, no picks, and a 53.6 passer rating.
Not included in that stat line was an ugly and completely avoidable sack in the end zone that resulted in a safety:
Again, Bradford did not look healthy. Don't blame him for his performance. He never looked like he could do anything within the pocket. He was a sitting duck. He couldn't generate any power in his throws. It made complete sense to yank him and, to be honest, it's worth wondering why the Vikings thought Bradford was healthy enough to play. If he responds well during halftime, it's still possible he could re-enter the game, but at this point the team figures not to risk re-injury any further.
The good news for the Vikings is that they're somehow still winning, 3-2, at halftime.
