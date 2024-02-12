Kyle Shanahan is pulling out all the stops in Super Bowl LVIII. With his team leading 3-0 in the second quarter, the 49ers head coach called a successful trick play that had Jauan Jennings hit Christian McCaffrey for a 21-yard touchdown.

The score stretched the 49ers' lead to 10-0 with 4:23 left until halftime. Jennings becomes the first wideout to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Antwaan Randle El hit Hines Ward for a score in Super Bowl XL. Jennings was the highest-rated quarterback recruit playing in this game, according to 247sports.

McCaffrey has atoned for his early fumble. With that score, McCaffrey tallied 74 total yards through the game's first 26 minutes. He's trying to join Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis as the only players to win a rushing and Super Bowl title in the same season.