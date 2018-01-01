WATCH: Bills locker room goes nuts after Bengals' game-winning TD over Ravens
The Bills needed help from the Bengals but they're going to the playoffs for the first time since 1999
The Ravens came into Week 17 with a 97.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. All they needed to do was beat the Bengals and they were in. The Bills, meanwhile, needed a lot of help to get into the postseason for the first time since 1999. Specifically, they had just a 14.8 percent chance of breaking the drought. Buffalo took care of business in Miami, and for 59 minutes, the Ravens had done the same against Cincinnati.
Then this happened:
And this was the reaction in the Bills' locker room as that happened:
And here are Bills fans, watching the drama in Baltimore unfold:
How insane were the final minutes for the Ravens and Bills? This chart perfectly encapsulates the insanity:
And while the Bengals missed the playoffs for a second straight season, there is an upside: Free Buffalo wings!
The Bills will face the Jaguars in the wild-card round on Sunday.
