Who's Playing
New York @ Buffalo
Last Season Records: Buffalo 10-6; New York 7-9
What to Know
The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Bills Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Jets struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Buffalo is coming off of a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Houston Texans 22-19.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York was second best in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 86.9 on average. As for the Bills, they ranked second in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall.
Since the experts predict a loss, New York will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Buffalo and New York both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Dec 29, 2019 - New York 13 vs. Buffalo 6
- Sep 08, 2019 - Buffalo 17 vs. New York 16
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 27 vs. Buffalo 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Buffalo 41 vs. New York 10
- Nov 02, 2017 - New York 34 vs. Buffalo 21
- Sep 10, 2017 - Buffalo 21 vs. New York 12
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 30 vs. Buffalo 10
- Sep 15, 2016 - New York 37 vs. Buffalo 31
- Jan 03, 2016 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17
- Nov 12, 2015 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17