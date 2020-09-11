Who's Playing

New York @ Buffalo

Last Season Records: Buffalo 10-6; New York 7-9

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Bills Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Jets struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Buffalo is coming off of a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Houston Texans 22-19.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York was second best in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 86.9 on average. As for the Bills, they ranked second in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall.

Since the experts predict a loss, New York will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo and New York both have five wins in their last ten games.